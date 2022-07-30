ST. TAMMANY, La. (WGNO) — The Marine Division of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they have recovered the body of the Marrero man that jumped from the Twin Span. The coroner’s office identified the man as 31-year-old Jermaine Smith.

According to St. Tammany deputies, just after 8:30 Thursday night, a call came in reporting a person had jumped off of the bridge in Slidell. The man was reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis at the time.

With the help of the United States Coast Guard and Fire District 1, STPSO Marine Division found Smith’s body just after 8:00 Saturday morning. Officials search for Smith for nearly two days before the recovery.

“This is a tragedy for both he and his family. There are so many resources available for those experiencing a mental health crisis. I commend the hard work of the search team in giving his family some type of closure. If you or someone you know is experiencing such a crisis please contact NAMI at 985-626-6538, or if an emergency call 911,” Sheriff Randy Smith stated.