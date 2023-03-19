NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Mardi Gras Indians made their second debut of the year on Sunday as they celebrated Super Sunday.

It’s a day where the Indians can show off their hard work on their beautiful suits and come together as one group.

Despite the chilly weather, the Mardi Gras Indians began their procession on Lasalle Street.

Aside from Mardi Gras Day, Super Sunday, which is organized by the New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian Council, is the most significant day for the Mardi Gras Indians.

Some traveled more than a thousand miles just to attend the notable event. They were immediately struck by the deeper meaning of Super Sunday.

“The meshing of the culture and just the resilience of the community,” Jessica Yamoah, who was visiting from Toronoto, said.

The Mardi Gras Indians work countless hours to perfect their costumes, which are all different in some way, as some of the younger Indians get help from their elders.

“The Indians were everything. My little nephew is one,” an attendee named Samekey said. “He’s the orange one, Koi, we call him Koi.”

Some familiar faces were among the crowd to experience the magic of Super Sunday.

“There is no other city in the world like the City of New Orleans,” former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said. “Everybody’s got different cultures, but ours is the deepest, richest. It’s the most historical. And when you come out here on this beautiful day with all the beautiful folks and all the incredible cultural offerings that the Mardi Gras Indians bring, it’s just a joyful experience.”

The Mardi Gras Indians also aim to bring a sense of community to the onlookers, and according to some attendees, they have accomplished it.

“Everybody could come together and enjoy the day with no drama, no this, no that,” attendee Ladreamer Miller said. “Everybody can just come together for once, so that’s what makes it so special.”

This year’s Super Sunday marks 40 years of the tradition, a tradition that will carry on another 40.

“This is stuff we did as kids, so now we’re bringing our kids, so I just love that the cultures keep going; nothing’s changed,” attendee Bria Johnson said.

The Westbank edition of Super Sunday will take place at 1 p.m. on April 23 at McDonough Park.