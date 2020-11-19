Mardi Gras Indians plan for a safe Carnival

NEW ORLEANS— Parades are out for Mardi Gras 2021, but what about our other Carnival traditions.

We spoke with Mardi Gras Indian Chiefs Victor Harris and Dow Edwards and they still plan to participate, but as safely as possible.

According to Harris- The Spirit of FiYaYa, he plans on being there, “Of course, yeah, for the record and for the culture.”

Edwards, of The Timbuktu Warriors said, “We need this in order to be able to survive.”

Mardi Gras Indian Chief Dow Edward sewing his 2021 suit(WGNO-TV)

Both men spoke of not wanting to endanger anyone during the pandemic, but hope to delover some normalcy to the people of New Orleans.

“We’re going to be socially-distanced. My Indians will be about a half block from each other, and we’re just going to go thru our neighborhoods. People can be on their porches. We just want to bring some enjoyment to the people in the neighborhoods that need to have some enjoyment for that day,” said Edwards.

Mardi Gras Indian mask at the home of Chief Victor Harris (WGNO-TV)

The chiefs also said they support the mayor’s efforts to keep everyone safe, but they also feel a sense of responsibility.

Harris continued, “It’s important that I come out and make an appearance and hopefully I can inspire some people and make them feel better about what’s going on today.”