Mardi Gras 2020: Guide to Success

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Mardi Gras 2020 is less than a week away! If you want to party like a pro, there is a guide just for you!

It's an interactive field guide created by 2 local women who have 30 Mardi Gras' under their belt! Jessica Fender and Kerry Maloney call themselves the "Traveler Broads".

Included in this guide, everything from where to get popular, local bites and cocktails to instructions on how to properly catch throws this parade season!

MARDI GRAS 2020 Interactive Guide

"I feel like a lot of people say, I want to go to New Orleans, but not during Mardi Gras! They are thinking Bourbon Street and big beers and beads," Jessica Fender of Traveler Broads said. "I want people to come and experience the real Mardi Gras. The one I fell in love with, that has nothing to do with any of that stuff."

Maloney and Fender

As you flip through the pages, there are interactive scavenger hunts, descriptions of each Krewe, and signature throws and parade routes!

Even emergency contacts, like the Orleans Parish Prison, just in case you have to bail a friend out of jail!

"Midnight food spots are also included," Kerry Maloney said. "Very important after a long day of partying! Mardi Gras is like a sporting event. I don't dress up for my favorite team, but for my favorite holiday."

If you come and experience Mardi Gras like a local, we want people to be participants, not observers. We want to show them how do you come and experience this like people who have been doing it for more than a decade. Jessica Fender, Traveler Broads

To download the 2020 Mardi Gras Guide, CLICK HERE