JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 12: Marcus Davenport #92 of the New Orleans Saints lines up during the game against the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field on September 12, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Defensive end Marcus Davenport will miss some time after suffering a strain to his pectoral muscle in the win over the Packers.

#Saints pass-rusher Marcus Davenport suffered a pec strain, source said. He’ll miss some time, but should be back sooner rather than later. Considering how he has come on, this is very good news for the New Orleans D. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2021

Rapoport also said the injury is not expected to be season-ending, and he should be back “sooner rather than later.”

Davenport had two tackles for loss, one sack in the game on Sunday.