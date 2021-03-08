March 8 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 500 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS — More than 9,700 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 515 new cases overnight.

An additional 10 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 9,758.

The total number of cases statewide is now 434,289.

There are currently 534 infected people hospitalized, and 78 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 415,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of March 1).

