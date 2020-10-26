Map shows early frigid blast sweeping half the country

by: Nexstar Media Wire

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — More than half the country is experiencing a late-October cold snap that’s making things feel more like winter than fall.

Several cities across the country are seeing record-low temps to begin the week as cold air sweeps south from Canada.

“This Arctic blast this early in the season is unusual, with temperatures running 20 to as much as 40 degrees below average,” said NewsNation Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon.

It’s bitterly cold in Denver where the city saw snow overnight. KDVR meteorologists are expecting a high of 15 degrees Monday with temperatures dipping closer to zero overnight.

Portions of Kansas are bracing for as many as five inches of snow over the next 36 hours, according to KSN meteorologist Ronelle Williams. It’s possible freezing rain will bring ice to roadways across the state.

The Plains and Southwest started with the cooler temperatures and those will expand as we move closer to the middle of the week. A number of frost and freeze alerts have been issued ahead of low temperatures anticipated Tuesday morning.

By the middle of the week, the cold air will move south and east bringing potential wintry weather to places like Texas and New Mexico.

However, there is relief from this “early winter” in sight.

“The 6 to 10 day temperature outlook keeps temperatures below average in parts of the Northeast and the South, then above average temperatures return for most of the country in the 8 to 14 day outlook as we head into the first two weeks of November,” added Ramon.

