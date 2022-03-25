KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana DOTD has announced the intersection of Loyola Drive and Veterans Boulevard will close for the weekend as crews work on the Loyola Drive Flyover.

The intersection will close at 10 p.m. on Friday, March 25, and reopen Monday, March 28 at 7 a.m.

Officials say police will be on-site at the intersection to help guide traffic during the closure.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternatives routes to reduce traffic congestion at the intersection for emergency vehicles and airport travelers.

To guide drivers during the intersection closure, the DOTD has also provided a list of detours:

Eastbound Veterans Detour

Traffic will turn right onto MSY’s Terminal Drive toward the airport and go to the roundabout to return northbound on Terminal Drive to return to Veterans. Once on northbound Terminal Drive, there will be two lanes of traffic.

Traffic heading to eastbound Veterans will stay in the right lane and turn right onto eastbound Veterans.

Traffic bound for northbound Loyola Drive and I-10 will stay in the left lane, turn right onto eastbound Veterans and U-turn to return to Loyola Drive to access I-10 or continue north on Loyola.

Westbound Veterans Detour

Traffic will turn right onto Loyola Drive northbound, continue to the U-turn near 30th Street to return southbound on Loyola Drive to Veterans Boulevard.

Airport Detour

Traffic leaving the airport will be forced to turn right onto eastbound Veterans and follow the detour described above in the eastbound Veterans detour.

DETOUR MAP

The DOTD reports the work is part of a $125 million project set to create flyover ramps, connecting the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport to I-10 to and from New Orleans. The project will also add auxiliary lanes along I-10 from Loyola Drive to Williams Boulvard. Additionally, Loyola Drive will be constructed into the state’s first Diverging Diamond Interchange.