NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Due to severe thunderstorms throughout Southeast Louisiana, many are left without power.

Entergy’s power outage map currently shows more than 251 customers in East Baton Rouge, Orleans, Jefferson, and Tangipahoa parishes are still in the dark. Crews are still out working to restore power, but an estimated time has not been confirmed.

According to Entergy, the estimated time of restoration could change as all damage assessments are completed or if new thunderstorms move into the area.

