Many Louisiana colleges plan to go completely virtual after Thanksgiving

NEW ORLEANS, LA. — From hitting the books to hitting the laptops.

It looks like after Thanksgiving, many, if not all Louisiana colleges are going virtual until at least early next year.

This, according to Louisiana Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Reed.

At least two of our local colleges, Tulane University and Xavier University, will not have in person classes again until 2021.

“It just seems really hard because we came in August and we’ve been at school for three months and it feels like we’re going back for another three months,” said Tulane freshman Gabby Shih.

The switch back to virtual learning is causing some concern for students, with exams right around the corner.

“We also have to take all of our finals at home, so I think it’s going to be really hard because we don’t get to talk to our professors as much. It’s not one-on-one. There’s not as close of a relationship,” added Shih.

Universities across the country saw a spike in Covid-19 cases after Halloween, and Louisiana was no exception.

In fact, Xavier University saw a 2% increase in positive cases from October 31st to November 13th.

Tulane University, reporting a 0.7% increase for the same time period.

One student says she isn’t surprised by the rise in cases.

“There’s still people who are living like Covid isn’t happening. I’m worried about Covid, like Tulane’s numbers are really high right now,” said Tulane sophomore Caroline Benoit.

In the last two weeks, Louisiana has seen its highest number of daily confirmed cases since the pandemic started.

With this in mind, some students understand why their school is moving online.

“I’m going to miss my friends. I’m going to miss hanging out with teachers and just learning on campus, but I know it’s for the sake of the safety of me and my peers, so I’m going to be okay with it,” said Olivia Taylor, freshman at Xavier University.

For now, it looks like Louisiana’s college campus life will stay socially distant.