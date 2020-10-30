Mankind’s Uncontrollable Nature: The Legend of the Rougarou

Skip to content
WGNO
New Orleans
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Veterans Voices
Your Local Election Headquarters
Moving New Orleans Forward
Coronavirus
Local News
National/World News
Get FUELED
Newsfeed Now
NOLA Flavor
Eat Local
Wheel of Justice
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report
Entertainment
Pothole of the Day
Find of the Week
Dr. Rachel
Our People
Top Stories
‘Oh Mercy’: Short film sheds light on plight of migrants at Matamoros tent encampment
Video
NOPD: Officer shot on Royal Street, suspect in custody
Arizona wildlife refuge ‘on a ventilator’ due to border wall construction, activist says
Video
Report: Tijuana hospital power outage behind deaths of 5 COVID-19 patients on ventilators
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Sportszone
The Big Game
High School Sports
Friday Night Football
College Football
Ed-itorial with Ed Daniels
Top Stories
Saints’ Michael Thomas, Marquez Callaway out for Sunday’s game against the Bears
Top Stories
TONIGHT: Tune into Week 5 of Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl
NFL: Chargers-Broncos game still on despite COVID-19 cases
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Date & Time announced
Battle of the unbeatens: Newman at Riverside
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Current Temperatures
Maps and Radar
Interactive Radar
Weather and Science for Kids
Forecast
Warnings
Traffic
Your Weather Photos
Live
Watch Live
Video Center
Programming
New Orleans Music Playlist
The Drew Barrymore Show
WGNO TV Listings
NOLA 38/CW TV Listings
Community
2020 Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival: Festing in Place
Coats for Kids
Donate Now: Hurricane Laura Relief
Help the Community
Guidelines for Reopening Schools
WGNO Forward
NOLA Neighborhood
God Bless Louisiana
Find A Job
Events
Add your Event
Contests
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Marketplace
Halloween
2020 Pumpkin Patch Schedule
Hometown Horror Stories
Living Among the Dead
Halloween DIY Costume of the Day
About
Work for Us
Contact Us
Our People
WGNO TV Schedule
NOLA38
Antenna TV Schedule
NOLA 38 TV Schedule
Advertise with WGNO & NOLA38
FCC File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Sign up for NOLA Notes and WGNO news emails
WGNO IPhone, Android Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Mankind’s Uncontrollable Nature: The Legend of the Rougarou
News
by:
Christopher Leach
Posted:
Oct 30, 2020 / 05:18 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 30, 2020 / 05:18 PM CDT
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
TROPICS UPDATE: In wake of Zeta, another disturbance in the Caribbean. Next name is Eta.
‘Senseless act’: Bicyclist pushed by passenger in passing minivan dies; attacker also killed
Video
Cast your vote. Eat your king cake
Video
2020-21 College Football Bowl Season Schedule Announced
Hurricane Zeta cleanup: How to get your storm debris ready for pickup
Video
Hurricane Zeta photo and video gallery
Video
Second stimulus checks: Here’s why Pelosi is aiming for a deal right after Election Day
Latest News
Mankind’s Uncontrollable Nature: The Legend of the Rougarou
Video
‘Oh Mercy’: Short film sheds light on plight of migrants at Matamoros tent encampment
Video
NOPD: Officer shot on Royal Street, suspect in custody
Arizona wildlife refuge ‘on a ventilator’ due to border wall construction, activist says
Video
Report: Tijuana hospital power outage behind deaths of 5 COVID-19 patients on ventilators
La Linea cartel assassins convicted of murder, dismemberment
More News