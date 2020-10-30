Mankind’s Uncontrollable Nature: The Legend of the Rougarou

SAN BERNARDINO NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE, Arizona (Border Report) -- The artesian water that has for centuries flowed under this arid and desolate area part of southeastern Arizona is dwindling and changing as it is being taken and used for border wall construction, and environmentalists say that is threatening several endangered species that live in ancient "thermal ponds."

Some of these thermal ponds are 30,000 years old and can be as warm as 80 degrees. They were formed when volcanoes and lava flows dominated this region, ecologist Myles Traphagen of the Wildlands Network said as he recently gave Border Report a tour of the area. This also is the headwaters to the Yaqui River, where many of these species live, and where others come for a source of water source after trekking thousands of feet over the Peloncillo Mountains.