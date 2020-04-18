Mandeville school teachers recognize their 7th Grade graduates amid pandemic

MANDEVILLE, La. – Two teachers from a local school on the Northshore wanted to show their seventh graders how much they’re missed.

Nancy Roussel and Greta Honsberger are seventh grade teachers at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic School near Lake Pontchartrain. Due to stay-at-home orders, the school followed along with state and Archdiocese regulations and resorted to online, at-home learning for their students in grades PreK3 through 7th.

With social distancing in place, the seventh grade graduates were unable to take part in traditional events such as the out-of-state class trip, class picnic and graduation ceremony.

“We felt terribly sorry for how the year ended out,” said Roussel. “We wanted to do something to lift their spirits.”

That’s when Roussel and Honsberger got the idea to single out each graduate with a display in their front yards. The pair immediately ordered nearly 50 yard signs to surprise each seventh grade student and celebrate them.

“These students are genuinely good people,” said Honsberger. “They’re kind, loving and it’s a privilege to be a part of their life and journey.”

The two teachers mapped out their students’ houses across Mandeville, Covington and Madisonville. They began placing the yard signs at 10:00 a.m. and did not finish until 8:00 p.m.

Some students were able to see their teachers from windows or front porches, still practicing social distancing.

“It was a cry fest,” said Roussel. “We all miss them so much.”

“I think my daughter almost had a heart attack when they pulled in our driveway,” said seventh grade parent, Kim DiVittorio. “We couldn’t hold back the tears! They are two very, very special people.”

The teachers say they hope to be able to celebrate in person at a later date when it’s safe, but for now are happy to honor them in any way they can.

For the latest updates regarding schools in the Archdiocese of New Orleans, you can visit their website by clicking here.