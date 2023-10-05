MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) – His name is Roy VIger.

He lives life with vigor.

At 43, Roy just competed at the Cross Fit Games.

It’s like the Olympics for people who work out.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood asking if the winner gets a trophy or a crown.

Roy Viger says, “The winner gets a gold medal on a chain.”

You’ll find out just how Roy did at the big games.

And how he’s a winner no matter what.

Fitness was not always his forte.

Roy was once a crack cocaine addict.

He did drugs.

He sold drugs.

He dropped out of school.

He dropped out of life.

That was all until he found fitness.

And fitness found him.

