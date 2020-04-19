Mandeville-area Father Arrested After Abusing Infant Son

MANDEVILLE – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 21-year-old Mandeville-area man after he admitted to abusing his five-month-old son. The infant remains in critical condition at an area hospital.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, the infant’s mother called 911 after the father, Brian Young, called her concerned because the baby had stopped breathing. The mother was at work at the time, and Young was home alone with the infant.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and emergency services personnel responded to the home, and the infant was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Doctors discovered the infant had non-accidental injuries consistent with child abuse.

After speaking with detectives, Young admitted to throwing the infant numerous times onto the floor and into a swing, striking his head on the metal bar of the swing in the process.

A warrant was issued for Young’s arrest Saturday morning, and he was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for one count of L.R.S. 14:93.2.3 Second Degree Cruelty to Juveniles (felony).

Young was also booked on one count each of L.R.S. 40:966 Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (misdemeanor) and L.R.S. 14:91.13 Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of a Minor (misdemeanor) after narcotics were located inside the residence.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says that this is an ongoing investigation.