NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is recovering after being shot in Central City on Tuesday night.

It happened at the intersection of Felicity Street and Baronne Street around 10:00 p.m.

The New Orleans Police Department reports a man had at least one gunshot wound to his body. He arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

There is no word yet on the man’s condition, a suspect or motive.

This is an ongoing investigation.