NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A man and a woman were hospitalized Thursday evening after New Orleans Police say they arrived at the facility with gunshot wounds.

According to the NOPD, the two victims, whose ages were not listed, arrived for treatment shortly before 7:30 in a private vehicle. Information on their medical state was unavailable in early reports of the investigation.

Detectives say the two were shot in the 2000 block of Orleans Avenue earlier in the day, however, it’s unclear when.

Police have not yet said how the two were shot. Other details surrounding a suspect and motive were also unavailable. The NOPD continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with additional on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.