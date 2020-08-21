Man who claimed ‘God instructed him to kill himself’ is found not guilty by reason of insanity

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Then 18-year-old Jack Jordan was arrested in July of 2019 after driving a Toyota Tundra into the back of 51-year-old Stephanie Payne’s vehicle.

The following month, Jordan claimed that “God instructed him to kill himself.”

In November of 2019, Jordan’s attorney said his client was going to plead insanity.

Over a year after the initial crash, the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office confirms that Jordan was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

EBRCO elaborated on the decision and what awaits Jordan:

We stipulated to the doctors reports and consented to the defendants plea of NGBRI to second degree murder. We have an October date for a contradictory hearing where the court will determine whether the defendant can be discharged or can be released on probation, without being a danger to himself or others.