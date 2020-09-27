Man who allegedly killed 17-year-old at California high school captured in Utah

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Centerville captured a man early Saturday morning who was wanted for the shooting death of a 17-year-old in California.

According to Centerville Police Chief Paul Child, they were notified Friday afternoon by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department of a man suspected in a Sonoma, California homicide who was hiding out in a camping trailer behind a residence in Centerville.

20-year-old Joshua Rodriguez of Tuolumne, California, was wanted by authorities in connection to a shooting on September 16 when 17-year-old Eric Aguiar was shot and killed in the parking lot of Sonoma High School.

Bountiful Metropolitan SWAT team was contacted by Centerville Police to assist with the planning and service of the warrant.

Rodriguez was found hiding out with a woman in a camper trailer located in the backyard of a residence in Centerville. Bountiful Metro SWAT was able to take Rodriguez into custody after they utilized a flashbang, also known as a flash grenade or less-lethal explosive device.

Following the arrest, a knife, a cell phone, and some drugs (marijuana) were collected from the scene. The female who was with the suspect was detained for an interview but released without charges. No new charges were filed by the Centerville Police Department at this time.

Rodriguez will be held by the Davis County Jail pending extradition proceedings. No one was injured during the incident, and no damage occurred to private property during the operation.

The Bountiful Metropolitan SWAT team is comprised of officers from Bountiful, Kaysville, Centerville, West Bountiful, Woods Cross, and Farmington Police Departments. The team is managed by Bountiful Police.