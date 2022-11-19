NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting on the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road.

Around 10:00 p.m. Friday evening (Nov. 18th), NOPD officers responded to a shooting that left a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by a private car. At this time there are no updates on his condition.

NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.