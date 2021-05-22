Man shot to death in Westwego before gunman takes own life with murder weapon

WESTWEGO, La. — It was a deadly afternoon in Westwego, La., on Saturday.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Westwego Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Farman Street in reference to a shooting that left two men, 63-year-old Bob Comardelle and a 36-year-old man, dead on the scene.

A witness was with Comardelle as they arrived at Comardelle’s residence on Farman St. and observed as the known suspect approached Comardelle’s vehicle. As Comardelle exited his vehicle the suspect fired one shot, striking Comardelle.

The witness exited the passenger side of Comardelle’s vehicle, where he lost sight of the suspect and shortly after, he heard a second gun shot and observed the assailant in the yard appearing to have been suffering from a self inflicted gunshot wound.

The witness further stated that the suspect is known to the family.

The suspect was identified on scene, however his identity and relationship to the victim is not being released at this time, pending notification to his family.

Investigators are still working at this time to determine a motive for the shooting.