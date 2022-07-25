NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– A shooting in Gentilly left a man wounded Monday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The incident reportedly happened just 2 p.m.

The NOPD says they responded to the scene in the 4500 block of Allen Street. When they arrived a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment but his condition is not known.

The shooting is being investigating as an Aggravated Battery by Shooting. No further details are available at this time, but officers are working to find the person responsible for the shooting and a possible motive.

Anyone with additional on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.