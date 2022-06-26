NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Irish Channel.

According to officers, the shooting happened in the 700 block of Louisiana Avenue.

NOPD said a call of an Aggravated Battery by Shooting came in just after 3:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they said a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to an unknown part of his body.

At this time the man’s condition is not known. Anyone with information on the shooting can call Sixth District officer at (504) 658-6060.