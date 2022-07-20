NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Central City that left a man wounded and hospitalized Wednesday. Officers were made known of the incident just before 6:30 p.m.

Police responded to the scene of the shooting that happened at the corner of Baronne and Philip Streets. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The man was taken to the hospital by EMS but there is currently no update on his condition as this is an ongoing investigation.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

No further details are available at this time but anyone with information on the incident can call NOPD Sixth District Officers at (504) 658-6060.