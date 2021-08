NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reported a shooting in the 1100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

The initial report stated a man was approached at a bus stop by two suspects on bicycles. One of the suspects shot the victim in the leg before both suspects speed off on their bikes.

The 37-year-old victim was transported to the hospital by EMS.

No further details are currently available.