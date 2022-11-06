NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A mother and son are calling on the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office to move a juvenile offender to adult court.

The son was left paralyzed during an armed robbery in which the teenage suspect was arrested.

In surveillance video that was captured by a Paris Avenue homeowner, now-24-year-old Noah can be heard yelling for help.

Noah says he was walking along Paris Avenue during the early hours of August 21, as he usually did during the summer, when he was shot during an armed robbery.

“A bullet hit one of my ribs and shot bone shards into my spine, which has caused me to be paralyzed from the waist down,” Noah explained.

Noah’s mother, Elisabeth, says she was in disbelief and felt numb when she heard the news.

“We all know there’s been a tremendous crime wave, but we never feel or believe it’s going to happen to us,” Elisabeth said. “I think we just try to go on and live our lives, and he certainly was trying to live his life by taking a walk.”

The mother and son say they learned this past week through the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office that the case will be heard in juvenile court.

“The consequences of your actions, but I’m obviously not seeing it with how it’s playing out because where he possibly could go away for five years, or two years if he’s on good behavior, I’m probably going to be stuck in this wheelchair for the rest of my life,” Noah said.

The pair says they have scheduled a meeting with the district attorney November 16 and will be urging that the juvenile be tried as an adult.

“I’m asking that if you feel moved to please join me, not only for the sake of my son but for the sake of this community,” Elisabeth said.

We reached out to the district attorney’s office for response and are waiting to hear back.

There is also one more suspect who remains at large in this case. If you have any information, call New Orleans police.