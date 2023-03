NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A shooting in New Iberia leaves a man in critical condition.

According to New Iberia Police, officers responded to a crash at around 9:30 Tuesday night on Iberia St. and Ambassador West Lemelle St. On arrival, they found a male victim who was shot in the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries. He is still in critical condition.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.