NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an incident in the 7th Ward, after a man arrived to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to officers, Saturday evening just before 7:50, the victim, a man, was taken to an unknown location in the 1900 block of Onzaga Street by an unknown person.

NOPD said when the man arrived to the address, he was shot multiple times.

He was then taken to the hospital by car but his condition has not been updated.

No further details are available at this time but NOPD is currently looking for a suspect and motive. Anyone with information can call Fifth District officers at (504)658-6050..