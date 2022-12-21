NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department was on the scene late Tuesday night, after a shooting in a St. Bernard neighborhood.

According to the NOPD, at about 10:50 p.m., their investigation began in the 1600 block of Pleasure Street after they say a man arrived at the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. His condition was not released.

No further details are available but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

