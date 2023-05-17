NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The District Attorney Jason Williams’s Office has secured a conviction in connection to an attempted armed robbery incident that took place back in February 2022.

According to official court documents, Leroy Mason pled guilty to attempted armed robbery with a firearm and felon with a firearm in early May 2023.

Mason allegedly approached a victim in a parking lot in the 200 block of South Broad Street and demanded money at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.

“My prosecutors are determined to do their part to turn the tide of violence in this city. New Orleans is not a place where we will tolerate crime or violence in any form and this conviction is proof positive of our commitment to deliver justice for the people of New Orleans,” stated District Attorney Jason Williams.

Mason has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for both offenses.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.