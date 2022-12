BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge (EBR) Coroner’s Office confirmed Sunday (December 4) that a man was shot and killed earlier that morning.

Officials say the unidentified man was found shot to death on St. Katherine Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

BRProud has reached out to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) for additional details related to the tragic incident.

This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed by authorities.