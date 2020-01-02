Man found shot to death inside of crashed truck on Claiborne Avenue

NEW ORLEANS– NOPD detectives are tryng to detrmine how a man wound up shot to death in rush hour traffic on Claiborne Avenue.

Officers were called to a traffic crash near the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Louisiana Avenue around 5:40 Wednesday afternoon.

When the arrived on the scene the found that a pickup truck had crashed into a utility pole.

Inside the truck they found a man that had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators also say that a woman was reportedly hit by a vehicle at the crash scene.

They have not released any information on her condition or her connection to the homicide.

The New Orleans Coroner will release the name of the man who was shot.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information about this or any other crime, call CRIMESTOPPERS at (504) 822-1111.