Man found shot to death in New Orleans East, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a homicide that occurred in the parking lot of a New Orleans East business on Saturday morning.

An official report stated that Seventh District officers responded to the call shortly after 11 a.m. in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue. According to the initial media release, the unidentified man was found lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause death.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111, or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP(7867).