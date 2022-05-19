TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was fatally shot by a deputy.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Daniels Road in Terrytown.

Crime scene tape was still dangling from the scene the following day.

“Kind of nerve-wrecking, that’s like right across from where I live,” said Bryan Sussmann. “Makes me feel kind of not safe where I live.”

JPSO says on Wednesday they were called out for a disturbance and tried to make contact with the resident.

They say after several minutes, he came out of his apartment, armed with a cutter mattock. That’s similar to a pickaxe or hammer.

Deputies say he charged at them, causing one of the deputies to open fire, hitting the man several times.

The shots were fatal – the man pronounced dead on the scene.

“I wouldn’t expect nothing like that to go on in this corner,” said Desmond Mitchell, a neighbor in the area.

He, and others, say it’s a quiet, family-oriented community.

“It’s rare that we have disorderly conduct of anything of that nature,” said Sussmann.

The area is actually known for having a Jefferson Parish deputy controlling the area.

“The police presence is always around,” said Mitchell.

Officials say the incident was recorded on body-camera footage. An in-depth review of it will be part of the investigation.

The identity of the man fatally shot has not been released at this time.