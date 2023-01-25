THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — On Wednesday (Jan. 23) 49 year old Manual Meek, was convicted of attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Domestic Abuse Battery 3rd Offense by a Lafourche Parish jury.

Investigators say Meek had an on-again, off-again relationship with ex-wife, and was convicted of Domestic Abuse Battery on two previous occasions.

According to Assistant District Attorney Shaun George, “There was a progressive history of abuse towards the victim that culminated in the abuser trying to take her life.”

He went on to say, “This conviction shows that those who commit domestic violence can, and will, be held accountable.”

After a three-day trial, the jury deliberated for approximately two hours before returning a unanimous guilty verdict.

Manual Meek faces a possible sentence of up to 53 years in prison.

