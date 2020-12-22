Man dies after going over guardrail on I-10 E

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a traffic fatality that killed one man on December 21.

Around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of a traffic accident on I-10 East and Poydras Street. When they arrived, officers found the victim on Poydras beneath I-10 E. He was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

During the investigation, it was determined that the victim was traveling at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the rear of a red Dodge pickup truck. Officers say he then exited his vehicle, and for unknown reasons, went over the guardrail.

The victim’s name is not yet being released, pending an autopsy and notification of family.

Traffic Fatality Detective Richard Chambers is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-6205 regarding this incident. If you have any information that can help, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.