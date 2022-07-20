The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WGNO)— A conviction has been secured for a man the Attorney General’s Office says is responsible for the 2008 death of his eight-year-old stepson.

On Wednesday, AG Jeff Landry announced Errol Victor Sr. was convicted of second-degree murder in a retrial following a 2014 hearing that resulted in a non-unanimous jury verdict.

AG Landry released a statement on the conviction, saying:

“This afternoon, justice was served to Errol Victor by a jury of his peers in St. John. I pray his conviction provides some healing and closure to the victim’s family. This jury’s verdict is the culmination of an exceptional prosecution by my Assistant Attorneys General John Russel, Daniel Smart, Ben Wallace, and Grant Willis. I thank them and Lillie Blackmon, Kristen Martin, Andrew Bergeron, and Chris Ribera from my office for their great work to get justice. Today further intensifies my commitment to do all we can to make Louisiana a safer place to live, work, worship, and raise families.”

The AG’s office says Victor could possibly receive a life sentence without the chance of parole. Sentencing is scheduled for July 26.