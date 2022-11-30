Jaylon Brown sentenced to life in prison/image courtesy of Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Three years after the deaths of 26-year-old Aleysia Maynor and 28-year-old Daraius Evans, the man accused of taking their lives has been sentenced.

According to Iberville Parish District Attorney Tony Clayton, 23-year-old Jaylon Brown appeared in court for a Wednesday, November 30 sentencing where it was announced that he would spend the rest of his life in prison.

Clayton specified that Brown was given a life sentence for a second-degree murder charge in addition to a 40-year sentence for a manslaughter charge.

The sentences, which are to run concurrently, followed Brown’s October 6 conviction.

Officials say Brown shot Evans and Maynor near an LSU AgCenter building in St. Gabriel in December of 2019.

Maynor was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime and Evans passed away after he was rushed to an area hospital.