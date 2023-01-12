OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A man accused of shooting and killing another in an Opelousas hotel has been found guilty of the crime.

Antoine Denton was convicted of the second-degree murder of Jonas Hubbard in 2021. Denton was also convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Denton. a now fourth felony offender, will be sentenced to a mandatory life in prison without benefit or probation. parole or suspension of sentence.

Denton was found to have murdered Hubbard when he shot an unarmed Hubbard in the chest on Oct. 24, 2021, prosecutors said. The jury of twelve took less than one hour to unanimously find the defendant guilty on all charges.

Denton will be sentenced on March 2 before District Judge Gregory Doucet.