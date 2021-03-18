Man charged in deadly officer-involved shooting in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) announced a man has been charged with capital murder in connection to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Hancock County.

The shooting happened on February 1, 2021, on Earl C. Ladner Road. Hancock County deputies responded to the road for a welfare concern. When they arrived, they encountered gunfire with Joseph M. Rohrbacker, 30.

In the gunfire exchange, both Hancock County Deputy Lt. Michael Boutte and Rohrbacker were shot. Lt. Boutte died from his injuries. Rohrbacker has been receiving treatment for his injuries in Louisiana since the incident occurred.

On March 16, MBI special agents, with assistance from the Louisiana State Police, arrested Rohrbacker without incident. He has been charged with capital murder and is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.