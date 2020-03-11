Man charged after video posted of sexual encounter with 14-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is heading to court in Tennessee after police say he recorded a 14-year-old performing sexual acts on him.

Cedric Taylor Jr., 19, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl between October and November of 2019. Taylor is accused of recording two of the encounters.

Arrest records say the girl called police, saying there was a video circulating on social media that shows her performing sexual acts on Taylor.

She told investigators she did engage in sexual relations with Taylor but did not give him permission to post the video online.

Taylor admitted to the situation when police arrested him on Tuesday, arrest records say.

He’s facing statutory rape charges and is scheduled to be in court Wednesday.