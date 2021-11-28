Man can revive suit against New Orleans over police beating

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court says a Hispanic Iraq War veteran can revive his lawsuit over a beating by two New Orleans police officers who he says called him a “fake American.”
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Jorge Gomez on Nov. 18.
Gomez says he wore fatigues and a beret to a New Orleans bar in July 2018.
Gomez says the officers then questioned his service before beating him.
The New Orleans Police Department fired both officers. A federal judge had ruled that Gomez couldn’t sue the city over the officers’ actions.
Appeals court judges say the question needs more examination.