NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect in connection with a burglary that occurred Tuesday (Jan. 24) in Lakeview.

According to reports, around 8:57 a.m. officers responded to a business report of a burglary incident in the 700 block of Harrison Ave.

Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Jermain Williams, pictured above.

A warrant has been issued for Williams for a charge of simple burglary.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Holmes is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

