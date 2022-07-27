NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in the New Orleans East area, after a man arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound Wednesday evening. Officers were informed of the incident just before 4 p.m.

According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in the 7200 block of Wayside Drive. Details revealed that the victim was wounded in his leg. The victim was taken to the hospital by private car.

No further information is available at this time. The victim’s identity has not been released but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to find a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.