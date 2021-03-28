Man arrested in Oregon with 65 pounds of cocaine in car

Oregon State Police pulled over a car with 65 pounds of cocaine in it. (OSP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A California man was arrested with over 65 pounds of cocaine after a traffic stop in Oregon’s Jackson County on Wednesday.

Oregon State Police say a trooper pulled over 52-year-old Gerardo Avila Soriano in a 2021 Ford Explorer for following too close on I-5.

The trooper noticed something suspicious and searched Soriano’s car. He discovered 65 pounds of “suspected” cocaine in “natural voids” of the rear doors of the car.

Soriano was booked into Jackson County Jail for unlawful possession and delivery of cocaine.

Earlier this year Oregon became the first state to decriminalize the possession of personal-use amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, oxycodone and other drugs.