NOPD: Man arrested for multiple sexual assaults dating back to 1993

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is arrested in New Orleans after an investigation tied him to multiple sexual assault cases.

On Friday, NOPD announced that 57-year-old Bobby K. Parker was arrested on multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree rape, one count of second-degree rape, and three counts of second-degree kidnapping.

Police reports indicate Parker was allegedly involved in a total of three sexual assault cases dating back to 1993.

Parker was arrested without incident in the 1800 block of Saint Philip Street. He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

The arrest was a collaboration between U.S. Marshals and NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad.

Anyone with any additional information on Parker is asked to contact NOPD.

Contact Detective Kevin Richardson NOPD Special Victims Section Sex Crimes Unit Phone: 504-658-5523

