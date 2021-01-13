Man arrested hours after Capitol riot found dead

Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. It’s been a stunning day as a number of lawmakers and then the mob of protesters tried to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ATLANTA (NEXSTAR) — A man arrested following last week’s storming of the Capitol has died, according to a report from 11 Alive.

Christopher Stanton Georgia, of Alpharetta, Georgia, was charged with attempting to “enter certain property, that is, the United States Capitol Grounds, against the will of the United States Capitol Police.”

Days after being charged, investigators revealed Georgia was found dead. According to 11 Alive, the Fulton County Medical Examiner ruled his death a suicide.

According to police reports, Georgia and others were arrested hours after Wednesday’s events after violating the District-wide curfew. Officers reportedly asked them to leave the property, and they were taken into custody when they refused.

A police report shows Georgia’s death as “under investigation,” according to 11 Alive.

Prosecutors have brought dozens of cases after the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol, and they promise more charges are to come as investigators work to identify more members of the pro-Trump mob.

Investigators are combing through thousands of tips, photos, videos and social media accounts to collect evidence against the attackers who overran the Capitol to stop the certification of Democrat Joe Biden as the next president.

Authorities predict hundreds of criminal cases will ultimately be filed. They are considering sedition charges against some of the rioters.