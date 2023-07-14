LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A man was arrested following an apparent shooting and a standoff in Lafourche Parish on Friday, July 14.

Sheriff Craig Webre said deputies responded around 6:30 a.m. to a call about shots fired near West 194th Street in Galliano.

He said the suspect was still armed when deputies arrived and that he resisted demands.

The man was taken into custody after a short standoff, according to Webre.

LA Highway 1 was shut down from West 193 Street to West 194 Street while detectives investigated the incident.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts