BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An investigation into an alleged rape at a motel on Siegen Lane by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office ended with Brian Moore, 24, of Texas behind bars. Detectives initiated their investigation on Thursday, Oct. 12. On the day before, a 20-year-old woman joined Moore and a friend of hers on a trip to Baton Rouge from Beaumont, Tx.

“Upon arrival at the motel in Baton Rouge, the victim’s female friend paid for a room to meet a client,” according to the affidavit. While that was ongoing, the 20-year-old woman said that Moore tried to “pimp her out.”

After stating that she wanted to leave, Moore allegedly hit her and kept her in the vehicle against her will. The Texas man then had sexual intercourse with the woman “without her consent,” according to the affidavit. EBRSO said he took cash and a cell phone belonging to the woman. She then found her way to a gas station that was close to the motel. Moore eventually made his way to that gas station.

Detectives were able to get a license plate number for Moore’s vehicle from video at the motel and gas station. The woman who was allegedly raped picked out Moore from a photo lineup “as the man who raped her,” according to the affidavit. EBRSO said they were able to see video from the motel which showed Moore and the woman in the vehicle.

Detectives were also able to see the results from a sexual assault kit that had been administered on the woman who was allegedly raped in this case. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, “the sexual assault report reflected sexual trauma and numerous contusions on the victim’s body.”

Moore was arrested and charged with felony pimping in Los Angeles earlier this year.

The Texas man was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Friday, Nov. 17 and charged with these crimes:

theft over $1,000

second degree rape/vaginal

attempted human trafficking

As of the publishing of this article, no bond has been set for Moore.

