Mama bear caught on camera rescuing her cubs in South Lake Tahoe

Firefighters with California’s South Lake Tahoe Fire Fighters Association were recently dispatched to Key Marina after receiving a call about three bear cubs who had become separated from their mom.

By the time they arrived on the scene, firefighters found that the mama bear had already begun to execute a daring rescue plan to reunite the family.

Slowly, she encouraged each of the cubs to jump into the water, then swam them each to safety.

“The mother bear was determined to save all three of her cubs herself and ensure that they see tomorrow by continually swimming each one to safety,” the association said in a Facebook post on May 3.

The firefighters association also shared a video of the adorable rescue.

In the video, the mama bear can be seen coaxing one of the cubs to jump into the water. She then swims over, has the cub latch onto her back and swims them both to safety.

Now that’s a good mama!