NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in the Seventh Ward has left a man wounded.

According to New Orleans Police Department investigators, it happened around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 29th). Officials say the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body in the 4600 block of St. Anthony street. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

There is no further information at this time

At this time there are no updates on the victim’s condition. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll free 1-877-903-STOP.

